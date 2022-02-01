As long as Buddha jumps over the wall with a pork elbow, we’re happy to stay home

Ready-made reunion dinners are all the rage in China for lunar new year festivities as families opt to bunker down

Diners in China turned to ready-made dishes for their annual reunion dinners on the eve of Monday’s Lunar New Year holiday, as busy schedules and new offerings from restaurants and supermarkets prompt a shift in traditions.



The reunion is customary for many Chinese-speaking communities around the world. Families traditionally get together for a freshly prepared feast to mark the end of a year and welcome another...