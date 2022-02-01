Attaboy! Attenborough joins WHO, dissidents on Nobel Peace Prize list

Many environmentalists have been nominated, but link between environment and peace is too simplistic, says expert

British nature broadcaster David Attenborough, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Belarusian dissident Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya are among the nominees for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize. This after being backed by Norwegian lawmakers, who have a track record of picking the winner.



Also among the candidates for the accolade are Pope Francis; the National Unity Government of Myanmar, formed by opponents of last year’s coup; and Tuvalu’s foreign minister, Simon Kofe...