Lifestyle

Attaboy! Attenborough joins WHO, dissidents on Nobel Peace Prize list

Many environmentalists have been nominated, but link between environment and peace is too simplistic, says expert

01 February 2022 - 22:18 By Nora Buli

British nature broadcaster David Attenborough, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Belarusian dissident Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya are among the nominees for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize. This after being backed by Norwegian lawmakers, who have a track record of picking the winner.

Also among the candidates for the accolade are Pope Francis; the National Unity Government of Myanmar, formed by opponents of last year’s coup; and Tuvalu’s foreign minister, Simon Kofe...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. KUMI NAIDOO | Hamba kahle to the people’s archbishop: A reflection on the ... Opinion
  2. From pedestal to prison: the many lives of Suu Kyi World
  3. Activist Malala ‘marks a precious day’ as she marries beau at home in UK Lifestyle
  4. Nobel Peace Prize to war crimes in two years: what’s up with Ethiopia’s PM? World

Most read

  1. As long as Buddha jumps over the wall with a pork elbow, we’re happy to stay ... Lifestyle
  2. Attaboy! Attenborough joins WHO, dissidents on Nobel Peace Prize list Lifestyle
  3. Thailand on your bucket list? Here’s some good news if you’re vaxxed Lifestyle
  4. Joe Rogan apologises, Spotify to add advisory to Covid podcasts Lifestyle
  5. Netflix and Mattel snatch up ‘Masters of the Universe’ movie Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...
'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...