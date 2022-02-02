Bond girl duels with Anita from ‘West Side Story’ for Bafta gong

Lashana Lynch and Ariana DeBose among Bafta Rising Star nominees

James Bond star Lashana Lynch and West Side Story Golden Globe winner Ariana DeBose are among the nominees for the EE Rising Star Award at this year’s British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) Film Awards.



At 18 years old, American actress Millicent Simmonds, who is deaf, is the youngest of the nominees. She is best known for starring in the A Quiet Place horror films...