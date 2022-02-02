Sole to the highest bidder: Virgil Abloh sneakers soar above auction estimates

The shoes are the first collaboration between ‘two of the great Goliaths of the fashion industry’, Nike and Louis Vuitton

Bids for 200 pairs of Nike/Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 sneakers designed by Virgil Abloh are running well beyond Sotheby’s initial estimates at an auction with a week to go.



The sale, which the Louis Vuitton creative designer helped to plan before his death from cancer at the age of 41 in November, will benefit The Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund for black, African-American and students of African descent in the fashion industry...