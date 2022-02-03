Bob Marley’s daughter and grandson give London that ‘One Love’ feeling

Saatchi Gallery launches exhibition featuring memorabilia, photographs and personal items of the reggae star

Bob Marley’s daughter and grandson on Wednesday visited an exhibition that opened in London telling the life story of the late Jamaican reggae singer.



The One Love Experience, at London’s Saatchi Gallery for the next 10 weeks before heading on a multi-city tour, features memorabilia, photographs and personal items. These range from the original handwritten lyrics of Turn Your Lights Down Low to shoes Marley wore in the 1970s...