Please look after me ... and 900 others: ‘Paddington’ bear inspires sanctuary

The only bear native to South America leads Bolivian woman and husband to turn their property into an animal shelter

In the Andean valleys of deepest, darkest Bolivia (not Peru this time), a “Paddington” bear has inspired a shelter for almost a thousand wild animals rescued from poachers.



The type of Andean bear (Tremarctos ornatus), the only one native to South America, is the inspiration behind beloved fictional bear Paddington, who travels to London, is adopted by a family and eats lashings of marmalade...