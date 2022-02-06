Black history ‘gap filler’ set to fetch millions at auction
Memorabilia amassed by a former teacher as ‘healing and teaching instruments’ expected to fetch up to R154m
06 February 2022 - 17:31
A massive personal collection that traces the history of black Americans and ranges from rare civil rights posters to Muhammad Ali’s shoes is set to hit the auction block in late February.
For more than 60 years, 90-year-old former teacher Elizabeth Meaders has amassed the collection that fills her New York home. The items document the African-American experience...
