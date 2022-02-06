No fries for you: Belgians ‘heartbroken’ at rising cost of fave snack

Energy, product and labour costs are forcing citizens to fork out more for their cherished chips

Belgians are having to fork out more for their favourite snack — chips — because of rising energy, commodity and labour costs.



Belgium is the world’s largest exporter of chips and other frozen potato products, with 5.3-million tons of potatoes processed a year and sent to customers in more than 160 countries...