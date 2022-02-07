Eat this, Frenchies, there’ll be no more pink ham for you
France is set to cut the use of nitrite in cured meats. The compound gives boiled ham its colour
07 February 2022 - 19:46
The French parliament has approved a bill that aims to gradually reduce the use of nitrite in cured meats and has ordered a review of the potential health risks by the end of June.
Nitrite salts, widely used in cured meats such as ham, bacon and sausages, extend the shelf life of processed meats and give boiled ham its pink colour...
