Games panda mascot threatened with extinction as demand exceeds supply

China to boost supply of Bing Dwen Dwen as souvenir hunters queue up for the toy

07 February 2022 - 19:46 By Muyu Xu and Karolos Grohmann

China will increase the supply of merchandise featuring Bing Dwen Dwen, the panda mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the organising committee says.

The Sunday announcement came as Chinese media and internet users reported difficulty in purchasing souvenirs in the likeness of the chubby panda in a hard, transparent body suit. Many had queued for hours in cold weather outside a flagship store in Beijing but failed to get the soft toys...

