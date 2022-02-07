Lifestyle

Who needs politics when they can have palinka and pigs?

In the run-up to an April election, Hungarians ditched their differences on Saturday for a feast of pork and brandy

07 February 2022 - 19:46 By Balazs Horvath and Krisztina Fenyo

Almost a dozen pig slaughtering teams competed at a butchery festival south of Budapest on Saturday, putting aside politics before a national election on April 3 and toasting with homemade “palinka”, a strong fruit brandy.

The 11 teams participating in the contest in the small town of Kistarcsa brought their pigs early in the morning. After the animals were killed, their blood let and their skin burnt off, the butchers split the carcasses and chopped them up...

