GOT cash to splash on a trip to Westeros?
‘Game of Thrones’ fans able to visit Northern Ireland are in for a treat. A 10,000sqm studio tour has opened there
08 February 2022 - 19:41
From the frozen lands Beyond the Wall to the destroyed Throne Room, a new Game of Thrones studio tour takes fans behind the scenes of the hit television series.
Located at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, one of several locations where the fantasy show was filmed, the attraction opens up the world of Westeros to the public with an array of costumes, props and sets on display...
