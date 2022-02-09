Figure skater takes The Force to Olympics, wins fans and bags final spot

Adam Siao Him Fa’s Star Wars-themed routine at the winter games sent die-hard fans into a spin on social media

Figure skating may not hold a candle to Star Wars when it comes to viewership, but it found a new hope for fandom after a little-known Frenchman worked the iconic science-fiction franchise into his programme at the Beijing Olympics.



Donning a Jedi-themed outfit at the men’s competition on Tuesday, Adam Siao Him Fa opened his short programme to the sound of Darth Vader’s breathing, his score arranged with the Imperial March and other snippets of Star Wars music...