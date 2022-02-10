Things are going swimmingly for Cuba’s elderly after easing of restrictions
Cuba’s elderly are able to swim again after two years landlocked by pandemic
10 February 2022 - 22:52
A group of elderly Cubans, including several octogenarians, have begun swimming again off the coast of Havana after nearly two years landlocked by the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions that complicated exercise outside the home.
Cuba was hit hard by an outbreak of the virus in 2021, prompting health authorities to call for countrywide lockdowns and severe restrictions on movement. But a successful vaccination drive in the otherwise poor nation has prompted a return to normalcy for many...
