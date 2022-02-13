Revellers mask up to hit the canals, but Covid has nothing to do with it
After a two-year hiatus, the the Venice Carnival is back, this time with a message of hope
13 February 2022 - 16:19
Thousands of people revelled in the start of the annual Carnival celebrations in Venice on Saturday, marking a slow return to normality after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the two previous editions.
The 2020 Venice Carnival, which usually draws tourists from around the world, was curtailed when the pandemic broke out in Italy in February that year, then cancelled the next year as the government sought to contain infections...
