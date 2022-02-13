‘We’ve got to tell these stories and draw them out, and make sure they get made’

Emma Thompson on ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’, about a retired teacher who hires a young escort

British actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of an inexperienced teacher getting a sex education from a young male escort in the Berlinale entry Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.



The film tells the story of retired religious studies teacher and widower Nancy Stokes (Thompson), who after much deliberation decides to book a hotel room and hire sex worker Leo Grande (Irish actor Daryl McCormack) for the night. As their initially awkward encounter progresses, the two begin to open up to one another about their lives...