Asian films at Berlin Film Festival turn lens on burden of violence
Kamila Andini’s feature focuses on a woman in war-torn Java, while Rithy Panh’s looks at a world ruled by animals
14 February 2022 - 19:51
Two southeast Asian films competing at this year’s Berlin Film Festival explore what violence does to human beings, one through painful historical narrative, the other through fantasy.
Indonesian director Kamila Andini’s Nana shows the impact of years of war on the life of a woman in the Javan city of Bandung. After losing her first husband and family to war in the 1940s, she remarries and lives to face the chaos of the mass killings of the 1960s...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.