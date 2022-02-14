Asian films at Berlin Film Festival turn lens on burden of violence

Kamila Andini’s feature focuses on a woman in war-torn Java, while Rithy Panh’s looks at a world ruled by animals

Two southeast Asian films competing at this year’s Berlin Film Festival explore what violence does to human beings, one through painful historical narrative, the other through fantasy.



Indonesian director Kamila Andini’s Nana shows the impact of years of war on the life of a woman in the Javan city of Bandung. After losing her first husband and family to war in the 1940s, she remarries and lives to face the chaos of the mass killings of the 1960s...