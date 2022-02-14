Goya hand it to them: Bardem and Blanchett honoured at Spain’s film awards

Javier Bardem won best actor, while Cate Blanchett received the first International Goya award

Javier Bardem won best actor at the 36th Goya awards, Spain’s top film honours, held in Valencia on Saturday night, while Australian actress Cate Blanchett took home the first International Goya.



Bardem won his seventh Goya for his role in Fernando León de Aranoa’s workplace satire The Good Boss, which won six awards, including best film, best director and best original screenplay...