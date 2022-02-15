Art show walks men through sexual harassment hell

Married couple behind installation says it was inspired by their daughter’s experiences growing up in France

A team of artists in Belgium aims to teach men how it feels to be a woman subjected to harassment in the street, through an immersive project which plunges visitors into a darkened tunnel full of leering holograms.



The installation, called Masculine Poetry, is preparing to open to the public later this year. A preview in a hangar in Brussels has attracted the attention of lawmakers, campaigners and those working with victims of harassment and abuse..