Lifestyle

Art show walks men through sexual harassment hell

Married couple behind installation says it was inspired by their daughter’s experiences growing up in France

15 February 2022 - 19:17 By Johnny Cotton and Adrien Chable

A team of artists in Belgium aims to teach men how it feels to be a woman subjected to harassment in the street, through an immersive project which plunges visitors into a darkened tunnel full of leering holograms.

The installation, called Masculine Poetry, is preparing to open to the public later this year. A preview in a hangar in Brussels has attracted the attention of lawmakers, campaigners and those working with victims of harassment and abuse..

