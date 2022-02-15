In Peru, dogs say ‘I do’
In a twist on tradition, Peruvians celebrated Valentine’s Day by dressing their pets up for ‘marriage’
15 February 2022 - 19:17
Cynthia Ceballos’s Valentine’s Day celebration in Peru’s capital Lima on Monday was not about her love life. It was about the marriage of two of her small, fluffy, white dogs.
Dressed in Andean-inspired clothing, Ceballos’ pets won Lima’s MatriCan — a play on the Spanish words for “wedding” and “dog” — a local competition that celebrates Valentine’s Day by dressing dogs as if they were about to get married...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.