In Peru, dogs say ‘I do’

In a twist on tradition, Peruvians celebrated Valentine’s Day by dressing their pets up for ‘marriage’

Cynthia Ceballos’s Valentine’s Day celebration in Peru’s capital Lima on Monday was not about her love life. It was about the marriage of two of her small, fluffy, white dogs.



Dressed in Andean-inspired clothing, Ceballos’ pets won Lima’s MatriCan — a play on the Spanish words for “wedding” and “dog” — a local competition that celebrates Valentine’s Day by dressing dogs as if they were about to get married...