Ja well no fine: Paris installs noise radar in a bid to quieten streets

Radars will measure noise level and identify vehicles. The city will start fining noise makers from 2023

Paris inaugurated its first noise radar on Monday as part of a plan to fine loud motorcycles and other vehicles in one of Europe’s noisiest cities.



High on a street lamp post in the 20th district in eastern Paris, the city installed the first noise radar that can measure the noise level of moving vehicles and identify their licence plates...