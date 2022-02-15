Lifestyle

Ja well no fine: Paris installs noise radar in a bid to quieten streets

Radars will measure noise level and identify vehicles. The city will start fining noise makers from 2023

15 February 2022 - 19:17 By Geert De Clercq

Paris inaugurated its first noise radar on Monday as part of a plan to fine loud motorcycles and other vehicles in one of Europe’s noisiest cities.

High on a street lamp post in the 20th district in eastern Paris, the city installed the first noise radar that can measure the noise level of moving vehicles and identify their licence plates...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Sounds about right: great whites aren’t scared of man-made noises News
  2. Earth has gone quieter in lockdown. And that's a good thing, say scientists Lifestyle
  3. How to solve the traffic-jam blues: flying cars Features

Most read

  1. Art show walks men through sexual harassment hell Lifestyle
  2. Ja well no fine: Paris installs noise radar in a bid to quieten streets Lifestyle
  3. In Peru, dogs say ‘I do’ Lifestyle
  4. Asian films at Berlin Film Festival turn lens on burden of violence Lifestyle
  5. Who needs roses and chocs when they can have takeaways and haircuts? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022
'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022