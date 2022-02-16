PJ O’Rourke, the ‘voice of a generation’, dies of lung cancer aged 74
The renowned political satirist and journalist, who was editor-in-chief of National Lampoon, died on Tuesday
16 February 2022 - 20:13
PJ O’Rourke, the American journalist, political satirist and best-selling author who rose to fame as editor in chief of now-defunct humour magazine National Lampoon, has died at the age of 74.
Grove Atlantic, a New York-based publisher of his books, confirmed he died Tuesday morning after a battle with lung cancer...
