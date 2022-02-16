Sorry, Julius, but Louis’s got it in for you and the rest of the world

Louis Vuitton set to raise price tags this week as production, raw material and transportation costs rise

Louis Vuitton, LVMH’s top fashion brand, raised prices globally on Wednesday as a result of increased manufacturing and transportation costs, a spokesperson for the French luxury goods company said.



The world’s biggest luxury brand will become one of the first big labels in the industry to hike prices widely this year to protect its margins as costs soar...