Sorry, Julius, but Louis’s got it in for you and the rest of the world
Louis Vuitton set to raise price tags this week as production, raw material and transportation costs rise
16 February 2022 - 20:13
Louis Vuitton, LVMH’s top fashion brand, raised prices globally on Wednesday as a result of increased manufacturing and transportation costs, a spokesperson for the French luxury goods company said.
The world’s biggest luxury brand will become one of the first big labels in the industry to hike prices widely this year to protect its margins as costs soar...
