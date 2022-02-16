Lifestyle

Sorry, Julius, but Louis’s got it in for you and the rest of the world

Louis Vuitton set to raise price tags this week as production, raw material and transportation costs rise

16 February 2022 - 20:13 By Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh

Louis Vuitton, LVMH’s top fashion brand, raised prices globally on Wednesday as a result of increased manufacturing and transportation costs, a spokesperson for the French luxury goods company said.

The world’s biggest luxury brand will become one of the first big labels in the industry to hike prices widely this year to protect its margins as costs soar...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Sole to the highest bidder: Virgil Abloh sneakers soar above auction estimates Lifestyle
  2. SHOPPING | Three ways to dress for success as you head back to work The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Four Paws rates best and worst fashion brands for animal welfare South Africa
  4. Will Burberry’s new CEO boost the brand or will luxe conglomerates bury it? Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Sorry, Julius, but Louis’s got it in for you and the rest of the world Lifestyle
  2. PJ O’Rourke, the ‘voice of a generation’, dies of lung cancer aged 74 Lifestyle
  3. Creating a space for women of colour in an out-there world Lifestyle
  4. Art show walks men through sexual harassment hell Lifestyle
  5. Ja well no fine: Paris installs noise radar in a bid to quieten streets Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...