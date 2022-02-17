Lifestyle

Baby shark has Kiwi scientists singing about ‘rare and exciting’ find

Experts surveying the east coast of South Island have discovered a rare baby ghost shark

17 February 2022 - 19:44 By Renju Jose and Cordelia Hsu

While typically heard in an omnipresent children’s song, the phrase baby shark has delighted New Zealand scientists after the rare discovery of a juvenile ghost shark during a survey off the east coast of the country’s South Island.

Ghost sharks, also known as chimaeras, are not really sharks, but are related to them since both of their skeletons consist of cartilage rather than bone...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SA uses satellites to check for ocean pollution after chemical dump South Africa
  2. ‘Limit their numbers’: touchy feely tourists cause ‘happy feet’ stress News
  3. Elephant tusk DNA sleuthing reveals ivory trafficking networks Africa
  4. Size isn’t everything but rather the survival of the thinnest ... roots News

Most read

  1. Nothing birdbrained about these canine patrols Lifestyle
  2. Baby shark has Kiwi scientists singing about ‘rare and exciting’ find Lifestyle
  3. Golden moment for Spain as ‘Alcarras’ takes Berlinale’s top award Lifestyle
  4. Sorry, Julius, but Louis’s got it in for you and the rest of the world Lifestyle
  5. PJ O’Rourke, the ‘voice of a generation’, dies of lung cancer aged 74 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...