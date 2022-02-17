Baby shark has Kiwi scientists singing about ‘rare and exciting’ find
Experts surveying the east coast of South Island have discovered a rare baby ghost shark
17 February 2022 - 19:44
While typically heard in an omnipresent children’s song, the phrase baby shark has delighted New Zealand scientists after the rare discovery of a juvenile ghost shark during a survey off the east coast of the country’s South Island.
Ghost sharks, also known as chimaeras, are not really sharks, but are related to them since both of their skeletons consist of cartilage rather than bone...
