Golden moment for Spain as ‘Alcarras’ takes Berlinale’s top award
Other films to take honours included ‘Myanmar Diaries’, ‘Trap’ and ‘Rabiye Kurnaz vs George W Bush’
17 February 2022 - 19:44
Spanish director Carla Simon’s film Alcarras, which explores divisions in a close-knit family of Catalan farmers when they face eviction from their ancestral plot, won the Berlin Film Festival’s top prize on Wednesday.
Simon grew up on a peach farm in the village of Alcarras and her film was made using amateur actors from that area whom she recruited at village fairs and coached into playing several generations of a family of smallholders...
