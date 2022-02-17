Lifestyle

Nothing birdbrained about these canine patrols

Thanks to dogs, guests at Sydney Opera House eateries can enjoy meals without being bombarded by seagulls

17 February 2022 - 19:44 By James Redmayne

For many, a table at Sydney’s Opera Bar overlooking the blue water of its world-famous harbour is prime real estate in summer.

But seagulls swooping in to pick at meals forced the bar’s administrators to enlist trained dogs to ensure patrons enjoy themselves at a venue trying to recover after Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. In Peru, dogs say ‘I do’ Lifestyle
  2. Fur better or worse: Spanish couples can divorce each other, but not their pets World
  3. Que? Dogs’ brains can tell Spanish from Hungarian, study finds Lifestyle
  4. Vaccinate your pets against rabies to safeguard your life, says animal expert South Africa

Most read

  1. Nothing birdbrained about these canine patrols Lifestyle
  2. Baby shark has Kiwi scientists singing about ‘rare and exciting’ find Lifestyle
  3. Golden moment for Spain as ‘Alcarras’ takes Berlinale’s top award Lifestyle
  4. Sorry, Julius, but Louis’s got it in for you and the rest of the world Lifestyle
  5. PJ O’Rourke, the ‘voice of a generation’, dies of lung cancer aged 74 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...