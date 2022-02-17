Nothing birdbrained about these canine patrols

Thanks to dogs, guests at Sydney Opera House eateries can enjoy meals without being bombarded by seagulls

For many, a table at Sydney’s Opera Bar overlooking the blue water of its world-famous harbour is prime real estate in summer.



But seagulls swooping in to pick at meals forced the bar’s administrators to enlist trained dogs to ensure patrons enjoy themselves at a venue trying to recover after Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions...