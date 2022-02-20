Your Jolie poor form is the Pitts, Angie. How dare you offload our Bra(n)d?

Brad Pitt has sued his former wife Angelina Jolie for selling her stake in a French winery they bought together, and where they were married, to a Russian businessman.



In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, Pitt said Jolie broke their agreement not to sell their interests in Chateau Miraval without the other’s consent by selling her stake to a unit of Stoli Group, a spirits maker controlled by oligarch Yuri Shefler...