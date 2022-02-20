Lifestyle

Your Jolie poor form is the Pitts, Angie. How dare you offload our Bra(n)d?

Brad Pitt has sued ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling a stake in the French winery at which they married

20 February 2022 - 19:35 By Jonathan Stempel

Brad Pitt has sued his former wife Angelina Jolie for selling her stake in a French winery they bought together, and where they were married, to a Russian businessman.

In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, Pitt said Jolie broke their agreement not to sell their interests in Chateau Miraval without the other’s consent by selling her stake to a unit of Stoli Group, a spirits maker controlled by oligarch Yuri Shefler...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. #FriendshipGoals: 11 of the best movies about female besties Lifestyle
  2. WTF IS GOING ON? | Bennifer is back — and this celeb relationship is the balm Lifestyle
  3. Angelina Jolie sells Winston Churchill painting which was a gift from ... Lifestyle

Most read

  1. BRENWIN NAIDU | Fit for purpose: Hybrid tech makes new Honda great but costly Lifestyle
  2. Your Jolie poor form is the Pitts, Angie. How dare you offload our Bra(n)d? Lifestyle
  3. He’s almost 80, but Paul McCartney is getting back to the US to twist and shout Lifestyle
  4. Nothing birdbrained about these canine patrols Lifestyle
  5. Baby shark has Kiwi scientists singing about ‘rare and exciting’ find Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season