Berry hell! Fruit of Israeli farmer’s labour earns him a Guinness World Record

The man’s 289g strawberry has beaten that of a Japanese farmer, who took the accolade in 2015 for a 250g specimen

Israeli farmer Chahi Ariel has grown the world’s heaviest strawberry, according to Guinness World Records.



At 289g, the strawberry was about five times the average weight of a regular berry of the local Ilan variety, said Nir Dai, a researcher at Israel’s Volcani Institute, where the strain was developed...