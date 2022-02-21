Berry hell! Fruit of Israeli farmer’s labour earns him a Guinness World Record
The man’s 289g strawberry has beaten that of a Japanese farmer, who took the accolade in 2015 for a 250g specimen
21 February 2022 - 19:43
Israeli farmer Chahi Ariel has grown the world’s heaviest strawberry, according to Guinness World Records.
At 289g, the strawberry was about five times the average weight of a regular berry of the local Ilan variety, said Nir Dai, a researcher at Israel’s Volcani Institute, where the strain was developed...
