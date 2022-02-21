Meta verse yourselves with tech, advertisers, because mixed reality is coming

Meta has told ad agencies that mixed reality, which merges virtual and physical worlds, could be a few years away

Technology that merges the virtual and physical worlds could start to become a reality for consumers in a few years, Facebook owner Meta Platforms has told advertising agencies, giving more details of its vision for the creation of the metaverse.



Mixed reality (MR) technology could allow a person wearing an MR headset to use a real-world object to trigger a virtual world reaction, like hitting a video game character with a real-world baseball bat...