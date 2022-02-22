Female representation on British boards is at 40%, with SA not too far behind
In the UK there has been a more than 25% increase in a decade, says report, but ‘there’s room for improvement’
22 February 2022 - 19:40
Women now make up nearly 40% of the boards of Britain’s biggest 100 companies, compared with just 12.5% a decade ago, with recommendations in place to enable more female representation in top management, a government-backed report says.
Researchers reviewed women’s representation in about 24,000 positions in firms on Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100, mid-cap FTSE 250 and FTSE 350 indices...
