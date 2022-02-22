Music loses one of its ‘brightest stars’

UK music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, whose mission it was to discover emerging artists, has died aged 31

Jamal Edwards, the founder of British online music platform SBTV, which helped launch the careers of stars including Ed Sheeran, died on Sunday after a sudden illness.



Edwards, 31, founded SBTV at the age of 15 and went on to receive an MBE in 2014 for his services to music. He was also an ambassador for the Princes Trust, the charity founded by the Prince of Wales...