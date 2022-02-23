Roky didn’t have space for a bit of the universe, but many people do
Bids for all things cosmic rocketed at a February auction, with a meteor-hit kennel expected to rake in millions
23 February 2022 - 19:46
Meteorites are striking gold among collectors, with a dilapidated dog house that survived a hit from outer space expected to fetch up to $300,000 (about R4.5m) at a Christie’s auction and a chunk of Mars going for as much as $800,000 (about R12m).
Bids soared for lots in Deep Impact: Martian, Lunar and other Rare Meteorites at a time when space is the limit, with the launch of SpaceX, the world’s first all-private space crew, and Don’t Look Up, the Oscar-nominated film about a comet speeding towards Earth...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.