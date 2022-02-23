Roky didn’t have space for a bit of the universe, but many people do

Bids for all things cosmic rocketed at a February auction, with a meteor-hit kennel expected to rake in millions

Meteorites are striking gold among collectors, with a dilapidated dog house that survived a hit from outer space expected to fetch up to $300,000 (about R4.5m) at a Christie’s auction and a chunk of Mars going for as much as $800,000 (about R12m).



Bids soared for lots in Deep Impact: Martian, Lunar and other Rare Meteorites at a time when space is the limit, with the launch of SpaceX, the world’s first all-private space crew, and Don’t Look Up, the Oscar-nominated film about a comet speeding towards Earth...