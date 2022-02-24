Hear this: how a Pakistan food truck is breaking down language barriers

In a first for the country, a hearing-impaired family has hit the road with a deaf-staffed mobile eatery

The bright yellow truck with a logo of a pair of spectacles perched over a luxurious moustache looks like many other food trucks that attract hungry students at a college in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.



But when giving their order, the students begin signalling with their hands, indicating this is not an ordinary food truck...