Hear this: how a Pakistan food truck is breaking down language barriers
In a first for the country, a hearing-impaired family has hit the road with a deaf-staffed mobile eatery
24 February 2022 - 20:10
The bright yellow truck with a logo of a pair of spectacles perched over a luxurious moustache looks like many other food trucks that attract hungry students at a college in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.
But when giving their order, the students begin signalling with their hands, indicating this is not an ordinary food truck...
