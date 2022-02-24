Irish painter’s Trotsky triptych set to bring home plenty of bacon
A work by Francis Bacon is expected to fetch up to R1.1bn at a Christie’s auction next week
24 February 2022 - 20:08
A Francis Bacon triptych that depicts the aftermath of Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky’s 1940 assassination in Mexico City is expected to fetch up to $75m (about R1.1bn) when it goes under the hammer next week.
Described by Christie’s as among the iconoclastic Irish-born painter’s last great works, Triptych 1986-7 features then US president Woodrow Wilson leaving the post-World War 1 Treaty of Versailles meeting in 1919 and Bacon’s friend, John Edwards, on its other two canvases...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.