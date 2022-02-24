‘It was double the trouble. There was underwear and there were boobs everywhere’

Madea and Mrs Brown have teamed up for a cross-dressing Netflix comedy that will be aired globally on Friday

When two cross-dressing matriarchs across the Atlantic collide, the comedy goes global in A Madea Homecoming on Netflix.



Madea is the feisty, wisecracking old woman who has been portrayed on film by Tyler Perry since 2005, while Agnes Brown, of hit Irish sitcom Mrs Brown’s Boys, has been the alter ego of Brendan O’Carroll since 2011...