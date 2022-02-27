Argentina’s treasure trove unveils 70-million-year-old jewel

Scientists have discovered the fossil of a new species of dinosaur that walked on two legs and had puny arms

Scientists in Argentina have unearthed the remains of a previously unknown species of meat-eating dinosaur that lived about 70-million years ago. It had puny arms and may have used its powerful head to ram its prey.



The fossil skull of the Cretaceous Period dinosaur, named Guemesia ochoai, was discovered in the northwest of the country. The researchers said it probably belonged to a carnivorous group of dinosaurs called abelisaurs, which walked on two legs and possessed only stub-like arms, even shorter than those of North America’s Tyrannosaurus rex...