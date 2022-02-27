Lifestyle

Argentina’s treasure trove unveils 70-million-year-old jewel

Scientists have discovered the fossil of a new species of dinosaur that walked on two legs and had puny arms

27 February 2022 - 17:55 By Miguel Lo Bianco and Claudia Morales

Scientists in Argentina have unearthed the remains of a previously unknown species of meat-eating dinosaur that lived about 70-million years ago. It had puny arms and may have used its powerful head to ram its prey.

The fossil skull of the Cretaceous Period dinosaur, named Guemesia ochoai, was discovered in the northwest of the country. The researchers said it probably belonged to a carnivorous group of dinosaurs called abelisaurs, which walked on two legs and possessed only stub-like arms, even shorter than those of North America’s Tyrannosaurus rex...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. If the Aztecs thought they invented the macuahuitl they were wrong Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Big bucks expected for 'Big John' as triceratops skeleton to go under ... Sci-Tech
  3. Tuck into this breathtaking SA dino breakthrough News
  4. Lizard of Oz: meet Cooper, the supersized dino that once thundered down under World

Most read

  1. BRENWIN NAIDU | New Ford Ranger Raptor gains V6 power Lifestyle
  2. Europe sings the same tune to get Russia banned from Eurovision 2022 Lifestyle
  3. Argentina’s treasure trove unveils 70-million-year-old jewel Lifestyle
  4. Hear this: how a Pakistan food truck is breaking down language barriers Lifestyle
  5. ‘It was double the trouble. There was underwear and there were boobs everywhere’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...