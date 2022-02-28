Lifestyle

‘We deaf actors have come a long way’: ‘CODA’ lands top SAG award

Winning the Screen Actors Guild award is often a precursor to bagging an Oscar

28 February 2022 - 19:08 By Lisa Richwine and Dawn Chmielewski

CODA, a coming-of-age drama about the only hearing member of a deaf family, won the Screen Actors Guild’s (SAG) top film award, raising its chances of success at next month’s Oscars ceremony.

The movie follows the story of a small-town girl who pursues her dream of becoming a singer. The film, directed by Sian Heder, cast deaf actors Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur as the parents of the young performer, played by Emilia Jones. Kotsur also won the award for male actor in a supporting role...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. 'House of Gucci' and Lady Gaga land SAG award nominations Lifestyle
  2. Golden Globes shine the light on ‘Power of the Dog’, ‘West Side Story’ Lifestyle
  3. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes to host Oscars — reports Lifestyle
  4. Goya hand it to them: Bardem and Blanchett honoured at Spain’s film awards Lifestyle

Most read

  1. ‘We deaf actors have come a long way’: ‘CODA’ lands top SAG award Lifestyle
  2. Silent show for Ukraine suffering as Armani refuses to celebrate Lifestyle
  3. Screw it! We’re ready to pee in public, covered in glitter Lifestyle
  4. BRENWIN NAIDU | New Ford Ranger Raptor gains V6 power Lifestyle
  5. Europe sings the same tune to get Russia banned from Eurovision 2022 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA