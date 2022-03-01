Go nuts and grab these gonads, guys. They could save you from cancer
Ancient erotic pottery is teaching Peruvian men how to self test for prostate and testicular cancer
01 March 2022 - 20:58
A Peruvian cancer prevention group is using erotic ceramics sculpted over 1,000 years ago to teach men how to self test for early signs of prostate and testicular cancer.
In an event at Lima’s Larco museum, famous for its collection of pre-Columbian art, men were encouraged to touch genitals of the clay sculpture replicas to learn how to perform a cancer self-test on their testicles and penis...
