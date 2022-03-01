Lifestyle

Go nuts and grab these gonads, guys. They could save you from cancer

Ancient erotic pottery is teaching Peruvian men how to self test for prostate and testicular cancer

01 March 2022 - 20:58 By Marco Aquino

A Peruvian cancer prevention group is using erotic ceramics sculpted over 1,000 years ago to teach men how to self test for early signs of prostate and testicular cancer.

In an event at Lima’s Larco museum, famous for its collection of pre-Columbian art, men were encouraged to touch genitals of the clay sculpture replicas to learn how to perform a cancer self-test on their testicles and penis...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. God and illness: For some South Africans there’s more to healing than medicine Ideas
  2. Education is ‘dope’ for South Africans signing up for cannabis studies News
  3. New mothers exploited by firms misusing science to drive over-consumption of ... News
  4. SA’s young cancer patients to get a second lease on life South Africa

Most read

  1. Go nuts and grab these gonads, guys. They could save you from cancer Lifestyle
  2. My hat! With gear like that, all will be We(dde)ll in the water Lifestyle
  3. ‘Historic’ UN plastic treaty will not be fantastic for big oil and chemicals Lifestyle
  4. ‘We deaf actors have come a long way’: ‘CODA’ lands top SAG award Lifestyle
  5. Silent show for Ukraine suffering as Armani refuses to celebrate Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA