Lifestyle

My hat! With gear like that, all will be We(dde)ll in the water

Seals fitted with head-mounted sensors are helping Japanese researchers collect data under Antarctic ice

01 March 2022 - 20:58 By Irene Wang and Akira Tomoshige

A seal wearing a helmet with an antenna might look unusual, but eight Weddell seals, each with a 580g monitoring device on their heads, have been helping Japanese researchers survey the waters under the thick ice sheet in Antarctica.

Tapped for a research project between March and November 2017 — winter in Antarctica — the seals were equipped with the head-mounted conductivity, temperature and depth sensor, which allows scientists to collect observation data, such as water temperatures and salt levels, in areas with extremely harsh environmental conditions...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. In Antarctica, harvesters catch krill with extra loads of unintended kill World
  2. Report finds malnutrition was major cause of Western Cape seal pup deaths South Africa
  3. Experts seek to keep climate change jaws from closing on Thames sharks World
  4. Avian flu has killed 10% of SA’s Cape cormorants — and it’s not over yet News

Most read

  1. Go nuts and grab these gonads, guys. They could save you from cancer Lifestyle
  2. My hat! With gear like that, all will be We(dde)ll in the water Lifestyle
  3. ‘Historic’ UN plastic treaty will not be fantastic for big oil and chemicals Lifestyle
  4. ‘We deaf actors have come a long way’: ‘CODA’ lands top SAG award Lifestyle
  5. Silent show for Ukraine suffering as Armani refuses to celebrate Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA