My hat! With gear like that, all will be We(dde)ll in the water

Seals fitted with head-mounted sensors are helping Japanese researchers collect data under Antarctic ice

A seal wearing a helmet with an antenna might look unusual, but eight Weddell seals, each with a 580g monitoring device on their heads, have been helping Japanese researchers survey the waters under the thick ice sheet in Antarctica.



Tapped for a research project between March and November 2017 — winter in Antarctica — the seals were equipped with the head-mounted conductivity, temperature and depth sensor, which allows scientists to collect observation data, such as water temperatures and salt levels, in areas with extremely harsh environmental conditions...