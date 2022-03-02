Canned? Film festival may ban Russia from 2022 event
Cannes Film Fest says unless the war in Ukraine ends in a manner acceptable to Ukrainians, Russia is not welcome
02 March 2022 - 19:32
Cannes will ban official Russian delegations from its 2022 festival unless the Ukraine conflict ends, the film festival said on Tuesday.
It added that it will only admit official Russian delegations if the Ukraine conflict ends in a manner acceptable to the Ukrainian people...
