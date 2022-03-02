Lifestyle

Canned? Film festival may ban Russia from 2022 event

Cannes Film Fest says unless the war in Ukraine ends in a manner acceptable to Ukrainians, Russia is not welcome

02 March 2022 - 19:32 By Geert De Clercq

Cannes will ban official Russian delegations from its 2022 festival unless the Ukraine conflict ends, the film festival said on Tuesday.

It added that it will only admit official Russian delegations if the Ukraine conflict ends in a manner acceptable to the Ukrainian people...

