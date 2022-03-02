From black belts and tutus to private jets and OnlyFans, Russia is out in the cold

Sanctions against the country range from economic restrictions to cultural boycotts

Almost unilateral sanctions have rolled out against Russia and President Vladimir Putin in the past week after the invasion of Ukraine. Nato and the EU have waged a war of diplomacy, focusing on aid, sanctions and a war of words rather than direct military involvement.



These sanctions range from asset seizures and blocked transactions to disinvestment and pausing passports. Notable movements include the removal of key Russian banks from the interbank messaging system SWIFT, severing Russia from much of the global financial system, and banning 680 individuals and 53 entities...