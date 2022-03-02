Wax off: ‘Dishevelled’, vandalised Putin banished from Paris museum
Venue says it does not want to fix such a character’s hair every day and may replace him with Volodymyr Zelenskyy
02 March 2022 - 19:32
The Paris Grevin Museum has removed the wax figure of Russian President Vladimir Putin in protest against his invasion of Ukraine and after it was damaged by visitors at the weekend.
The statue, which was created in 2000, was on Tuesday moved to a warehouse until further notice and the museum is considering replacing it with a statue of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
