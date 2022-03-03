Lifestyle

Move over choccies: how old-world technology is enabling new-world tech

Instead of dispensing chocolates and cold drinks, a New York vending machine is selling NFT art

03 March 2022 - 20:42 By Daniel Fastenberg

A digital art collecting platform has launched the first in-person non-fungible token (NFT) vending machine in New York, aiming to make online art pieces as easily available as cold drinks or chocolates.

The twist? You have no idea what piece of digital art you might purchase...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SUE DE GROOT | The fungible art of finance Opinion & Analysis
  2. Creating a space for women of colour in an out-there world Lifestyle
  3. Fraud takes off on a ‘mind-blowing’ scale in booming NFT art market Lifestyle

Most read

  1. BOOK REVIEW | As Gooding as it gets in the golden age of radio Lifestyle
  2. Waste not and the planet won’t want Lifestyle
  3. Move over choccies: how old-world technology is enabling new-world tech Lifestyle
  4. Wax off: ‘Dishevelled’, vandalised Putin banished from Paris museum Lifestyle
  5. Canned? Film festival may ban Russia from 2022 event Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Police minster Bheki Cele and GOOD party MP Brett Herron question Cape Town's ...
'We are calling for dialogue from both sides' Dirco tells parliament on ...