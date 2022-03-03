Move over choccies: how old-world technology is enabling new-world tech

Instead of dispensing chocolates and cold drinks, a New York vending machine is selling NFT art

A digital art collecting platform has launched the first in-person non-fungible token (NFT) vending machine in New York, aiming to make online art pieces as easily available as cold drinks or chocolates.



The twist? You have no idea what piece of digital art you might purchase...