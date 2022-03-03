Move over choccies: how old-world technology is enabling new-world tech
Instead of dispensing chocolates and cold drinks, a New York vending machine is selling NFT art
03 March 2022 - 20:42
A digital art collecting platform has launched the first in-person non-fungible token (NFT) vending machine in New York, aiming to make online art pieces as easily available as cold drinks or chocolates.
The twist? You have no idea what piece of digital art you might purchase...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.