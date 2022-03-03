Waste not and the planet won’t want
In Nigeria, where littering is common, a museum is exhibiting plastic and other art to raise awareness about waste
03 March 2022 - 20:43
Inside Nigeria’s Waste Museum in Ibadan city, Jumoke Olowookere works on her latest creations. They’re made out of used tyres, adding to a wide collection produced from used plastic and fabric, wine corks and corn husks, among other materials.
Olowookere, who says her museum is the first of its kind in Africa, joins a growing number of Nigerians who are using waste material to make art and fashion to highlight its damaging impact on the environment...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.