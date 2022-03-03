Lifestyle

Waste not and the planet won’t want

In Nigeria, where littering is common, a museum is exhibiting plastic and other art to raise awareness about waste

03 March 2022 - 20:43 By Seun Sanni

Inside Nigeria’s Waste Museum in Ibadan city, Jumoke Olowookere works on her latest creations. They’re made out of used tyres, adding to a wide collection produced from used plastic and fabric, wine corks and corn husks, among other materials.

Olowookere, who says her museum is the first of its kind in Africa, joins a growing number of Nigerians who are using waste material to make art and fashion to highlight its damaging impact on the environment...

