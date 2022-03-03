Waste not and the planet won’t want

In Nigeria, where littering is common, a museum is exhibiting plastic and other art to raise awareness about waste

Inside Nigeria’s Waste Museum in Ibadan city, Jumoke Olowookere works on her latest creations. They’re made out of used tyres, adding to a wide collection produced from used plastic and fabric, wine corks and corn husks, among other materials.



Olowookere, who says her museum is the first of its kind in Africa, joins a growing number of Nigerians who are using waste material to make art and fashion to highlight its damaging impact on the environment...