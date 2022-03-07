Mush ado about climate change as Alaska’s Iditarod marks 50th running

The annual race took off on Saturday in near-record temperatures, which have forced adjustments in the past

Every year since 1973, Alaska has celebrated the virtues of perseverance and fortitude by hosting the Iditarod, a 1,610km dogsled race across the state’s frozen wilderness that pushes its participants to the limits of endurance...