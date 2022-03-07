They’ve seen invasions, insurgencies and wars, but you’ll never get their goat
Afghanistan’s traditional ‘goat-pulling’ sport resumed last month for the first time since the Taliban took over
07 March 2022 - 18:53
Dust rises as men spur their horses onto a field, signalling the start of another game of buzkashi, Afghanistan’s often violent national sport designed to showcase riders’ horsemanship and warrior spirit...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.