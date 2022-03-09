Endurance pays off: after 100 years, explorers unshackle Shackleton’s ship

Assisted by SA’s icebreaker Agulhas II, Endurance has been found 6km from the position recorded by its captain

The wreckage of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance, which was crushed by Antarctic ice and sank about 3,000m to the ocean floor more than a century ago, has been found, a team searching for it said on Wednesday...