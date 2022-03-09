Lifestyle

If there’s one thing Russia and Ukraine do agree on it’s cultural heritage

Unesco moves to protect the latter’s heritage under a Hague Convention agreement to which both are signatories

09 March 2022 - 19:35 By Juliette Portala

Unesco has bolstered protective measures to preserve Ukraine’s endangered cultural heritage in light of Russia’s invasion...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Easter Island statue shrugs off the cobwebs to make long journey home Lifestyle
  2. France officially signs over artworks taken from ex-colony Benin Africa
  3. Wine press that quenched Assyrians’ mighty thirst unearthed Lifestyle

Most read

  1. If tech does it for you, sink your teeth into this Lifestyle
  2. Endurance pays off: after 100 years, explorers unshackle Shackleton’s ship Lifestyle
  3. Remember LimeWire? Well it’s wiring up for new beginnings Lifestyle
  4. If there’s one thing Russia and Ukraine do agree on it’s cultural heritage Lifestyle
  5. Blast from the past: Hands of Stone Ledwaba keeps his world title Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Shackleton’s Antarctic ship found: SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old ...
Load-shedding: Eskom is using 9-million litres of diesel a day to keep the ...