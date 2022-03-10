Zero to aero as engineer’s vertical flying saucer takes off
A US’s man’s dream is edging closer to reality after his invention had a successful lift-off
10 March 2022 - 20:25
Imagine hopping onto an upright flying saucer to go work or play, without dealing with traffic...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.