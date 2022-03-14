Lifestyle

How investing in digital solar power helps urban Indians beat space crunch

As energy demand grows, rooftop solar is seen as clean and cheap, but many city residents struggle to install systems

14 March 2022 - 19:41 By Anuradha Nagaraj

Suraj Vallamkonda, 29, bought an electric scooter as a step towards reducing his carbon footprint and tackling climate change. But when he plugged it in to recharge, he realised he was using fossil fuels to power it, not green energy...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Energy crunch spurs ‘insane’ rush for industrial rooftop solar Sci-Tech
  2. The great climate backslide: how governments are regressing worldwide World
  3. 2022: We've seen the future, and it floats Insight
  4. Supermarket giants go solar South Africa

Most read

  1. Clocking up clicks: there’s a new era of fashion dawning and it’s called TikTok ... Lifestyle
  2. A weekend of triumph and tragedy in the film industry Lifestyle
  3. How investing in digital solar power helps urban Indians beat space crunch Lifestyle
  4. BRENWIN NAIDU | Kombi? Ja! The VW I.D Buzz is retro-modern done right Lifestyle
  5. How Covid’s curtain down for a pianist became curtain up on deliciousness Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...
SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone