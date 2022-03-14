How investing in digital solar power helps urban Indians beat space crunch

As energy demand grows, rooftop solar is seen as clean and cheap, but many city residents struggle to install systems

Suraj Vallamkonda, 29, bought an electric scooter as a step towards reducing his carbon footprint and tackling climate change. But when he plugged it in to recharge, he realised he was using fossil fuels to power it, not green energy...