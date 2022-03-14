How investing in digital solar power helps urban Indians beat space crunch
As energy demand grows, rooftop solar is seen as clean and cheap, but many city residents struggle to install systems
14 March 2022 - 19:41
Suraj Vallamkonda, 29, bought an electric scooter as a step towards reducing his carbon footprint and tackling climate change. But when he plugged it in to recharge, he realised he was using fossil fuels to power it, not green energy...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.